Two Wigan motorists who stayed silent over who was driving their cars when involved in offences are penalised

Two Wigan men have been punished for not revealing who was at the wheel of their cars when they were involved in alleged offences.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Garry Burghall, 47, of Costessey Way, Winstanley, was found guilty by Stockport magistrates of failing to disclose who was the driver of his Nissan Murano on September 22 last year when asked by the police investigating an incident.

As a result he had six points put on his licence and must pay a total of £725 in the form of a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge.

Wigan's courts of justiceWigan's courts of justice
In a separate case 30-year-old Nathan Keough, of Cornelian Drive, Ashton, was found guilty by Tameside magistrates of not giving the relevant details about the driver of his Citroen Berlingo with regard to events on November 3 2022.

He too had his licensed endorsed with six points and his final bill of a penalty, costs and surcharge comes to £785.