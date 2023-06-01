Ashley Backhouse, from Norley, died suddenly on Friday at the age of 36, leaving his mother, siblings, niece and nephew, and many friends.

It came as a big shock for his loved ones, who will hold a balloon release in his memory on Grasmere Road, Norley, at 7.30pm on Friday.

His sister Amy Backhouse said: “He had time for everyone. He was always stopping and talking – no matter what he was doing, he would always stop and talk and have a little conversation. Even if it was a quick hello, he would never just walk past.

"He always had time for people. He was a friend to everyone.”

Ashley grew up in Worsley Hall and Norley and was a pupil at St Cuthbert’s Primary School and St Thomas More High School.

He did a variety of jobs after leaving school and was hoping to become a bus driver.

He enjoyed being outdoors, going for long walks with Amy’s dogs, bike rides with his friends, fishing and playing golf.

Amy said: “He was daft. He was always coming out with rubbish dad jokes. He always had everyone laughing. He had the most infectious, loud laugh and once he was laughing, everyone else was laughing. He was silly, always dancing and joking and messing around.”

Friends and loved ones took to social media to pay tribute to Ashley.

Charley Evans said: “Ashley was one of the most caring, kindest people I’ve ever met, he would of done anything for anyone, if only everyone was like him the world would be such a better place rip Ashley, you will be so missed.. sleep tight mate.”

Kelly Hardman said: “RIP one of the sweetest men I've ever met the world has honestly lost one of the best rest easy now friend.”

Liann Wilson said: “R.I.P Ashley Backhouse. You really don't know what is round the corner in life, hold your loved ones tighter, always.”