Two Wigan mums convicted over sons' truanting - after failing to turn up to court themselves

Emma Bunting, of All Saints Grove, Hindley, was proved guilty in her absence of failing to ensure her son's regular attendance at Oakwood Academy in Hindley during the autumn term of 2022.

A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean she has £716 to pay.

Truanting. Picture posed by model

It was a similar story with Jemma Bennie, of Cedar Road, Leigh, who didn't turn up for a court hearing and was then found guilty in her absence of not doing enough to prevent her son's absences from Westleigh Methodist Primary School between October last year and February this year.