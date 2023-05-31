Two Wigan mums convicted over sons' truanting - after failing to turn up to court themselves
Two Wigan mums have been hit with hefty court bills for not preventing their children's regular truancy.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Emma Bunting, of All Saints Grove, Hindley, was proved guilty in her absence of failing to ensure her son's regular attendance at Oakwood Academy in Hindley during the autumn term of 2022.
A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean she has £716 to pay.
It was a similar story with Jemma Bennie, of Cedar Road, Leigh, who didn't turn up for a court hearing and was then found guilty in her absence of not doing enough to prevent her son's absences from Westleigh Methodist Primary School between October last year and February this year.