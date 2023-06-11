Two-year-old Maisie Newton from Atherton died at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.

The two women were given unconditional bail when they appeared at Wigan Magistrates Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 51, have both been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death.

All the alleged offences took place between November 7, 2021 and December 2, 2021.

Both women appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 7, and were released on unconditional bail for their next appearance at Bolton Crown Court on July 12.