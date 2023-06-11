Two women appear in court charged with manslaughter and neglect of Wigan borough tot
Two-year-old Maisie Newton from Atherton died at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.
An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.
Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 51, have both been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death.
All the alleged offences took place between November 7, 2021 and December 2, 2021.
Both women appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 7, and were released on unconditional bail for their next appearance at Bolton Crown Court on July 12.
No pleas were entered.