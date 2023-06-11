News you can trust since 1853
Two women appear in court charged with manslaughter and neglect of Wigan borough tot

Two women have been bailed to appear at Bolton Crown Court charged with the neglect and manslaughter of a Wigan borough toddler.
By Alan Weston
Published 11th Jun 2023, 08:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 08:40 BST

Two-year-old Maisie Newton from Atherton died at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.

The two women were given unconditional bail when they appeared at Wigan Magistrates CourtThe two women were given unconditional bail when they appeared at Wigan Magistrates Court
Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 51, have both been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death.

All the alleged offences took place between November 7, 2021 and December 2, 2021.

Both women appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 7, and were released on unconditional bail for their next appearance at Bolton Crown Court on July 12.

No pleas were entered.