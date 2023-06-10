Keeley Finch, of Maple Crescent, Leigh, pleaded guilty to handling a stolen car in Shevington on May 11 last year and handling stolen number plates in Ashton on May 21.

She also admitted driving dangerously in Astley and Leigh on May 22, without insurance and without a licence, and failing to stop for police.

Keeley Finch, 20, appeared at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finch was 19 years of age at the time of the offences, which took place in May of last year.

She appeared at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, where she received a community order of 24 months.