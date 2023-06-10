Wigan borough woman walks free from court after admitting to a series of driving and other offences
Keeley Finch, of Maple Crescent, Leigh, pleaded guilty to handling a stolen car in Shevington on May 11 last year and handling stolen number plates in Ashton on May 21.
She also admitted driving dangerously in Astley and Leigh on May 22, without insurance and without a licence, and failing to stop for police.
Finch was 19 years of age at the time of the offences, which took place in May of last year.
She appeared at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, where she received a community order of 24 months.
In addition, she was given a two-year restraining order and will have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. She was also disqualified from driving for two years and will have to take an extended re-test.