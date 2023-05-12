Two women charged with manslaughter and neglect of Wigan borough tot
Two women have been charged with the neglect and manslaughter of a Wigan borough toddler.
Two-year-old Maisie Newton from Atherton died at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.
An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.
Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 51, have both been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death.
They have been bailed and are set to appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on June 7.