Two women charged with manslaughter and neglect of Wigan borough tot

Two women have been charged with the neglect and manslaughter of a Wigan borough toddler.

By Sian Jones
Published 12th May 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:05 BST

Two-year-old Maisie Newton from Atherton died at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.

The pair will appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court next monthThe pair will appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court next month
Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 51, have both been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death.

They have been bailed and are set to appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on June 7.