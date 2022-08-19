News you can trust since 1853
Two-year ban for Wigan motorist caught three times over drink-drive limit

A motorist has been banned from the roads for two years after driving while three times over the alcohol limit.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:30 pm

Warren McKenzie, 64, of Pilgrims Way, Standish, pleaded guilty to driving on Leyland Mill Lane on May 27 with 109mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, with treatment for alcohol dependency and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

McKenzie must pay a £344 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.