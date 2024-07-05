Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two young Wigan men have been accused of trying to murder someone.

Tyler Harrison, 19, of Knowsley Avenue, Golborne, and Jacob Humphreys, 21, of Chanters Avenue, Atherton, stood before Manchester and Salford justices charged with the attempted murder of a named adult on May 26 in Salford.

Harrison is also accused of conspiring to sell cocaine and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely cash on June 26.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...