Two young Wigan men accused of attempted murder
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two young Wigan men have been accused of trying to murder someone.
Tyler Harrison, 19, of Knowsley Avenue, Golborne, and Jacob Humphreys, 21, of Chanters Avenue, Atherton, stood before Manchester and Salford justices charged with the attempted murder of a named adult on May 26 in Salford.
Harrison is also accused of conspiring to sell cocaine and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely cash on June 26.
Both were remanded into custody until they make a first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge on August 2.