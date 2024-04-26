Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Closure orders for 78 Broadway and 22 Belmont Road, both in Hindley, have been granted in court.

It means only the named tenants, council officers and emergency services are permitted to enter the properties, with the aim to cut criminality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restrictions on both properties will be in force for three months (library pic)

Evidence at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court was provided by council teams, alongside Greater Manchester Police.

Julie Middlehurst, the council’s assistant director for regulatory services, said: “Enforcement action like this is a last resort but the behaviour associated with this property was unacceptable and was having a hugely negative impact on the neighbourhood.

“We always seek to support our tenants, but we have a duty to our wider communities to take action when we see prolonged and serious issues of anti-social behaviour”

“I hope that this sends a message that this behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will take the appropriate action where necessary”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure orders were part of Community Safety Partnership work, which sees Wigan Council team up with the police and other partners to tackle community concerns.

Evidence presented at court detailed prolonged anti-social incidents, criminality and visitors at unsocial hours.

Despite interventions to resolve it, the situation escalated, and it was decided that enforcement action was required.

Both properties will remain under restrictions for three months, with extension applications available if required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad