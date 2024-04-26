‘Unacceptable’ behaviour leads to closure orders being slapped on two Wigan properties
Closure orders for 78 Broadway and 22 Belmont Road, both in Hindley, have been granted in court.
It means only the named tenants, council officers and emergency services are permitted to enter the properties, with the aim to cut criminality.
Evidence at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court was provided by council teams, alongside Greater Manchester Police.
Julie Middlehurst, the council’s assistant director for regulatory services, said: “Enforcement action like this is a last resort but the behaviour associated with this property was unacceptable and was having a hugely negative impact on the neighbourhood.
“We always seek to support our tenants, but we have a duty to our wider communities to take action when we see prolonged and serious issues of anti-social behaviour”
“I hope that this sends a message that this behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will take the appropriate action where necessary”.
The closure orders were part of Community Safety Partnership work, which sees Wigan Council team up with the police and other partners to tackle community concerns.
Evidence presented at court detailed prolonged anti-social incidents, criminality and visitors at unsocial hours.
Despite interventions to resolve it, the situation escalated, and it was decided that enforcement action was required.
Both properties will remain under restrictions for three months, with extension applications available if required.
Ms Middlehurst added: “I would like to commend the work of the Community Resilience Team and reassure residents in the neighbouring area that we will do everything within our power, working alongside our partners at Greater Manchester Police, to promote safe and resilient communities.”