Underage: Wigan borough shopkeeper fined for selling vape to minor
A Wigan borough shopkeeper has been fined for selling a vape to a minor.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mohammad Javaid and his business Jfawya and Co, both of Railway Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to illegally selling a Blue Razz lemonade Elf Bar to an under-18 at the Best is Best store on August 9 last year.
This was in contravention of the Nicotine Inhaling Products (Age of Sale and Proxy Purchasing) Regulations and the Children and Families Act 2014.
Costs, a victim services surcharge and the penalty itself came to £628.