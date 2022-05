Plain clothes and uniformed officers had been deployed as part of an operation to cut crime and anti-social behaviour in Leigh town centre and at Parsonage Retail Park.

And on Thursday at the retail park a 19-year-old man was detained on suspicion of possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply.

Parsonage Retail Park

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B substances were seized.