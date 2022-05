Alfie Price has disappeared before, but police say they are increasingly worried for his welfare.

The 16-year-old was last sighted in Platt Bridge on Monday May 16.

Alfie Price

He is a while male, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair. Alfie may be wearing a blue coat, black joggers and grey shoes.

A police spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Alfie and want to make sure he is safe and well.”