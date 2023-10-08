News you can trust since 1853
UPDATE: teenager arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following police chase and fun fair crash

A teenager is being quizzed by police investigating a car chase which ended with two people being injured in road smash at a Wigan fun fair.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Oct 2023, 09:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 17:39 BST
The 19-year-old was arrested following an incident in Hindley Market Square shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday October 7 which saw a woman hospitalised and a man suffer a gashed hand.

Moments before a suspected stolen vehicle pursued by police had driven onto the site where a twice yearly fair is held and children were enjoying rides and games.

The incident has since been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation.

The car after it crashed into trampolines at the fun fairThe car after it crashed into trampolines at the fun fair
It was reported on the Hindley Residents’ Association Facebook page that the occupants of the car bailed out and fled on foot, leaving the vehicle with the engine running and in gear.

Thankfully one of the showmen managed to clamber into the vehicle to put the handbrake on and the vehicle came to a halt under one of the bungee trampolines.

There has been a sense of general relief that the incident wasn’t more serious and it has been reported that while injured, the woman who went to hospital was going to be all right.

A spokesperson for the fair organisers said: “This happened so quickly. We have been so lucky that no-one was seriously hurt tonight.

"We hope that anyone who witnessed the incident are OK.”

Moments before the crash, the car had been seen being pursued by police on Wigan Road before turning through the gate onto the market square and hitting the woman.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said “A vehicle failed to stop for police officers on Wigan Road, Hindley, at around 8.23pm last night (Saturday October 8).

“The vehicle made off and entered a fun fair.

“A pedestrian was hit by the offending vehicle and the driver then fled on foot. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries which are not life-threatening or life-changing.

“A 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

“In-line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Anyone with information about the incident should ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.