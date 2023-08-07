Poppy wreaths on the cenotaph at Legh Street in Golborne were found torn apart and tossed into nearby bushes.

A post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “While out on patrol, PC Eccles and PCSO Dillon found that the wreaths laid at the cenotaph had been destroyed.

Police discovered the damage while on patrol in Golborne

"The damage caused to the wreaths is completely unacceptable, disrespectful and diabolical behaviour.

“We are aware that there has been anti-social behaviour happening at the park and on the cenotaph which is covered during our tour of duties.

"Parents, are you aware of where your children are and what they are doing whilst out and about?”

Anyone with any information on the memorial damage is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7225.