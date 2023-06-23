The vandals attacked dozens of trees in the wanton act of destruction at the Wigan beauty spot.

A total of 27 new saplings were snapped in half in the attack at Leyland Park in Hindley over the weekend.

One of the many vandalised trees at Leyland Park, Hindley

People took to social media to express their disgust for those responsible.

Wigan Council said the trees would be replaced during the next planting season, in October.

Paul Barton, the council’s director of environment, said: “We utterly condemn this sustained act of vandalism and encourage anybody with any information to get in touch with the police by calling 101.”

Unfortunately this is not the first time acts of vandalism have taken place at the park. The group Friends of Leyland Park works tirelessly to improve the park and make it a safe environment for the communities of Hindley and Hindley Green.

The saplings had only just been planted before they were torn up by mindless thugs

The group said that while spates of damage were regular occurrences at the park, in recent years they had increased significantly.

Peter Harmer, who is chair of the Friends group, said: “Over the course of the last eight or nine weeks, a few of the new trees were damaged and over the last weekend more of the trees were snapped. In all, 27 trees have been destroyed.

“In addition to this, there has been considerable damage caused to the roof tiles of the changing room / toilet block and to the ceilings under the areas where the damage has been caused. The repair bill for all the damage caused will run into thousands of pounds, money that should have been used to make the park a better place.

“It is heartbreaking that in spite of our efforts to make the park a safe and attractive place for the community to enjoy, there are a small minority of people intent on undoing all the good that we have done.”

The Friends of Leyland Park comprise a small group of volunteers who have raised thousands of pounds by holding community events and making grant applications, with all monies being re-invested into additional play equipment, the provision of a multi-use games area, zip-wire and enhanced planting schemes.