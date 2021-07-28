Vandals target residents on Wigan street

Several people living on Alderley Road in Hindley believe someone is singling out their homes and vehicles after a series of incidents in the past year which in more than one instance has prompted locals to move house while others defiantly stand their ground.

Car tyres have been slashed and house windows have been smashed repeatedly, leaving residents with repair bills running into hundreds of pounds each time.

They have caught the culprits on CCTV cameras and reported the problem to the police and Wigan Council, but so far no-one has been brought to justice. A public appeal for information to be passed to the police was made today.

Alderley Road in Hindley. Pic: Google Street View

Residents believe just one person may be behind the campaign and could be paying others to carry out criminal acts.

Some people have even sold their homes and moved out of the street because of the situation.

One resident, who did not want to be named for fear of repercussions, said her car’s tyres had been slashed twice and a brick was thrown through a window into her home.

She said: “My house is an absolute mess now.

“There is glass all over the place outside.

“I was up until 5am cleaning it up.”

CCTV cameras and lights have been fitted to deter the offenders, but the resident now struggles to sleep because she is so worried that something else will happen.

“It’s a nightmare, it’s a living nightmare,” she said.

“I won’t go anywhere. I’m not moving. I won’t be forced out of my house.”

Residents are now calling for anyone with information about the attacks to come forward, in the hope that those responsible can be arrested.

The Wigan Post contacted Greater Manchester Police about the situation but has not yet received a statement.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.