Vandals target Wigan's DW Stadium again
Police are hunting vandals who launched another vandal attack on Wigan's DW Stadium.
Several windows have been put through on the glass frontage to the Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors ground - at least the third time this has happened in the last year.
The criminal damage is believed to have taken place at about 6.30pm on Sunday November 7.
A stadium spokesperson said: “We were disappointed that the DW Stadium was again subject to vandalism on Sunday, and we have reported the damage to the police.
“Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the stadium has been subject to this kind of vandalism in the past 12 months, which is especially frustrating as we continue to look to invest in improvements to the stadium.”
Anyone with information is asked to ring the police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.
