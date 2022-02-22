Vandals target Wigan's DW Stadium once again

Several windows have been shattered on the glass frontage to the Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors ground - at least the third time this has happened in recent months.

The criminal damage is believed to have been inflicted at around 2pm on Tuesday February 22.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact police on 101.

The damage caused

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

