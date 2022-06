A window has been shattered on the glass frontage of the North stand at Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors’ ground.

This has become a common occurrence, happening multiple times in recent months.

The damage caused at the DW Stadium

The criminal damage is believed to have been inflicted at around 7pm on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police by calling 101.