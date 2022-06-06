League Two side 'thrilled' at Wigan Athletic swoop

Sandro Di Michele was involved in last summer's recruitment drive at the DW, which saw Latics assemble a virtual brand new squad which finished top of League One.

His new role at Swindon involves overseeing all football operations including recruitment, medical, analysis and the academy, under the watchful eye of chief executive Rob Angus.

Sandro Di Michele is unveiled at Swindon Town FC

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to accept this opportunity at Swindon Town," he said. "To be involved with a club that has such a rich history and an incredible fanbase was an opportunity I absolutely could not let pass me by.

“When I met with (chairman) Clem Morfuni and Rob Angus, I was blown away by the philosophy and culture at the club.

"When I see what they have both achieved in a short period of time, I knew this was a project I had to be part of.

“I cannot wait to get started.”

Angus added on Town’s official website: “Following a diligent and thorough recruitment process, it became very clear Sandro was the stand-out candidate for the role.

“Sandro has a very successful track record in data driven recruitment at a number of clubs.

"His philosophy and understanding of the game is completely aligned with the culture of Swindon Town Football Club and he will play an integral role in bringing success to the County Ground.

“We are thrilled to have him on board at what is a very exciting time for the football club.