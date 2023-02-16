Vigil to be held in Wigan town centre in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey

Wigan Pride has shared details on social media of a vigil being organised by a Wigan LGBTQ+ group to pay tribute to the teenager, who was a transgender girl.

It will be held at 8pm today (Thursday) at the Face of Wigan, on Believe Square, with people meeting at The Raven from 7pm.

A post on Wigan Pride’s Facebook page said: “Wigan Pride shares in the sadness of the tragic passing of Brianna Ghey. We send our sincere condolences to Brianna’s family and friends.

"We have been made aware and been asked to share opportunities for the community and public to join a vigil in Brianna's memory.”

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path at Culcheth Linear Park shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Vigils have been held outside the Department for Education and across the UK and Ireland by people holding trans pride flags and placards.

Brianna Ghey

A further vigil is planned for 6.30pm on Friday on Culcheth’s Village Green, while seven LGBT+ broadcasters will hold a one-minute silence in her memory at 11am on the same day.

