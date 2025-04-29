Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A perverted young Wigan man is one of 10 sentenced today (April 29) for grooming and sexually exploiting under-aged girls.

Corey Barrett, 24 and formerly of Inward Drive, Shevington, has been given a 12-year prison term by a Liverpool Crown Court judge after being convicted of three counts of rape, one count of oral rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

The hearing was told the group groomed and engaged in sexual activity with girls aged 13 to 15 in Blackrod from 2016 to 2018.

The men would prey on teenage schoolgirls by getting to know them at a community centre and messaging them via social media.

The men were friends of Barrett and would visit his home at the time – a rented property in Blackrod – where several of the offences took place.

Barrett, who later lived in Wigan, was a regular drug user and would spend time at the house with friends, using drugs and drinking alcohol.

Some of the friends stayed at the house, including Jack Poulson and Daniel Flatters.

Witnesses described how the condition of the property deteriorated after visitors punched holes through internal doors, smashed lightbulbs and urinated in the corners of rooms.

The offences came to light after an incident involving Flatters.

A girl received text messages and phone calls from him asking her to go round on June 17, 2018.

When she arrived, Flatters began hugging her and was clearly intoxicated. They went upstairs and had sex.

The pair then left the house and got into a car, with Flatters speeding off. He drove round a bend, swerving to miss an oncoming vehicle, and crashed into a row of parked vehicles.

The impact set off the airbags and cut the girl’s eye.

The next day, her eye was badly swollen and she initially told her mother and teachers that she had fallen out of bed.

But her friends became suspicious and told teachers of their concerns, which led to the girl confessing and other victims coming forward.

The police were notified and investigations were launched.

Flatters, 34, of Bolton, was convicted of four counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16. He entered guilty pleas to supplying class A drug cocaine and aggravated taking a vehicle without consent. He was jailed for seven years.

Poulson, 32, of Bolton, was convicted of two counts of rape, five counts of sexual activity with a child under 16, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and one count of sexual communications with a child. He was jailed for 17 years.

Ashley Darbyshire, 28, from Bolton, was sentenced for three counts of rape and 12 counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of iinciting a child to engage in sexual activity and making indecent photographs of a child. He was jailed for 15 years.

James Fitzgerald, 36, of Bolton, was convicted of one count of sexual assault by penetration and was jailed for five years and six months.

Richard Haslam, 36, of Bolton, was convicted of two counts of rape, one count of oral rape, two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. He was jailed for 16 years.

Brandon Harwood, 35, of Bolton, was convicted of one count of rape, one count of attempted oral rape and one count of sexual activity with a child under 16. He was jailed for 10 years.

Ross Corley, 30, from Bolton, was convicted of two counts of sexual activity with a child and was jailed for two years and four months.

Harvie Aspden, 25, of Bolton, was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 and was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, suspended for two years.

Elliott Turner, 26, of Bolton, was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 and was jailed for two years.

Before passing sentence, the court heard from the victims via their impact statements how the abuse they suffered has affected every part of their life.

In an emotional and impactful statement, one brave victim shared how each of these predatory men made her feel and the devastating impact it has had on her life since, after they subjected her to continuous abuse and left her feeling fearful, intimidated and like she had no way out.

Her statement began: “This is the story of how these individuals destroyed my life forever. I think nothing can hurt me as bad as what they did to me, but I’m still terrified of everything and everyone around me. I can’t even go outside on my own.

“I suffered every form of abuse from each of these individuals, and they continue to haunt me every day. What they don’t realise is it’s not okay to take someone’s life just to get a quick fix.

“I’d rather be dead most days than deal with all this mental torture and memories.

“Because of these men, I will never be able to live a normal life again. I’m too scared just to do simple tasks such as going outside or holding down a job, even simply being naked."

To conclude, she added: “I am forced, by my own brain, to relive every second with these vile people, over and over again. No amount of prison time for them can make that go away. I live in my own prison now and that is what they have done to me.”

Det Con Robert Booth, who worked on the investigation and with the victims, said: “I hope these sentences offer some kind of comfort and a sense of justice for our brave victims as they try to move on with their lives.

“It was thanks to their bravery in coming forward that these men now have to pay for their despicable crimes against young, vulnerable and impressionable girls. We could not have got to this point without your incredible bravery.

“It must have been incredibly difficult for them to sit through interviews and to have to relive the traumatic experiences they had. This has been a lengthy and arduous process for you all, and we thank you for your courage.

“I am glad these depraved individuals have been brought to justice, and I hope this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate sexual predators on our streets.

“If you are a victim of sexual abuse, please reach out to us. We are here to listen and work with you at your own pace, when you are ready.”

Gill Petrovic, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in the North West, said: “The way the men groomed and coerced the young girls from their community for their own sexual gratification was manipulative and appalling.

“They exploited the girls with no concern for them or the impact the abuse from a young age would have on their lives.

“Sexual abuse can cause lifelong physical and emotional trauma. As their abusers begin their sentences, I hope the women can now begin to move forward knowing that because of their evidence and support, the men have been brought to justice.

“The CPS is dedicated to pursuing justice for victims of child sexual abuse and will continue to work with our policing partners to prosecute the perpetrators of these heinous acts – no matter how much time has passed since they committed their crimes.”

It was in April 2022 that Barrett was sentenced for defrauding his own father out of tens of thousands of pounds.

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via 101 or through the Live Chat function on the website, www.gmp.police.uk. Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.