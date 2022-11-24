'Violent offender' who tried to mug woman as she walked to work in Wigan borough is jailed

Dylan Henderson, 22, was caught on CCTV following the woman on Astley Street, Tyldesley, at 6.45am on June 15.

He grabbed her bag and pulled her to the floor, before fleeing empty-handed.

Dylan Henderson, 22, is now behind bars

Henderson, of Lever Street, Tyldesley, has now been jailed for 12 months after admitting attempted robbery.

A spokesman for Wigan’s neighbourhood policing team said: "I am pleased with the sentencing, which has placed a violent offender behind bars.

"The incident was captured in full on CCTV and shows Henderson attempting to grab the victim's bag. The force he used pulled her into the road and it is only by chance that no cars were passing.

"Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured, but clearly it could have been much worse.

