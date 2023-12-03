Volunteer metal detectorists find knives, a hammer and other items as they search Wigan parks with police

Volunteers with metal detectors have been helping police in Wigan as they search for hidden or discarded weapons.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) enlisted the help of two metal detectorists during Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

The men enjoyed metal detecting as a hobby and joined officers to search for weapons.

Metal detectors have been used by volunteers and police to find weapons in Wigan

They were supported by Wigan PCSO Alan Mitchell, who said: "I've been metal detecting for a few years now and last September I came across a new role advertised for volunteer metal detectorists in GMP.

"I thought it sounded interesting and offered to help manage the volunteers. During Operation Sceptre in November, the volunteers joined me in Wigan carrying out knife sweeps in the local park areas.

"During the course of the day the detectorists successfully uncovered knives, a hammer, a sharpened piece of metal, a BB gun and drug paraphernalia. All these items were seized by officers and booked for destruction.

"I hope the volunteer role will be extended to other areas of GMP as I think it's very valuable to the force. Thanks to the work of the metal detectorists, we have removed a number of potentially dangerous weapons from our streets safely. Without this intervention, it's very possible these weapons may have been used with tragic consequences.

"If you are a metal detectorist and you want to help your community, I'd advise contacting your local force to see if they have positions for volunteers."

Metal detectorists work alongside neighbourhood policing teams and investigation teams to search for knives, but also other hidden objects, such as jewellery or burner phones.

Supt Caroline Hemingway said: "I'm delighted with this latest initiative which enlists the help of volunteer metal detectorists. We've long said that we need communities to come together to help tackle knife crime and this is a perfect example of that in action.

"The seizures during Operation Sceptre show what can be achieved when we work together and I would welcome anyone who has an interest in volunteering their metal detecting skills to help police.

