Vulnerable teen robbed of scooter in Wigan borough park after being sprayed with stinging liquid

Officers were called to reports of a robbery at Westleigh Park, Leigh, at around 7pm on December 21.

It was later established that a man in his late teens had been approached by a group of males while sitting on a bench in the park with his electric scooter in hand.

The victim was then punched and had a substance, suspected to be ammonia, thrown in his face before the offenders made off with his scooter.

Police probe

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries to his face and has since been discharged.

Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Det Insp Patrick Wood, of GMP Wigan CID, said: "This was an awful attack on a vulnerable man with Asperger's.

"The attack has left him incredibly shaken and I would strongly appeal for anyone with information about this incident - including who the offenders may be or the location of the Xiaomai Electric Scooter - to please contact police as soon as possible.

"This kind of attack is both cowardly and unacceptable and we will be working at pace to find the individuals responsible."

Anyone with information - including CCTV or dashcam footage from around the park at the time of the incident - is asked to report it online or by using the LiveChat service on their website quoting log 2503 of 21/12/2021.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111