Wigan swimming team lift regional trophy for the first time since the 1980s

Team captains Rachel Hornby & Oliver Tinkler

Wigan BEST, a squad of the borough’s top young swimmers, claimed the Arena League Northwest Championships for the first time since the 1980s.

The final saw top teams from across the North West go head to head, with past champions Stockport Metro, and Salford, Preston, and Southport all looking to take home the trophy.

Coun Chris Ready, lead cabinet member for communities said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Wigan BEST and a real showcase of the incredible young sporting talent the borough produces.

“Swimmers have faced a particularly tough time when it has come to training over the pandemic which just makes their achievements even more special. I can’t wait to see what the squad achieves over the next year and beyond.”

The win comes after a year of highlights for the squad, including 11 of the team recently competing in the English National Short Course Championships.

Les France, Head Swim Coach for Wigan Best said: “This is a fantastic achievement and testament for all the hard work that has taken place over many years, not only for Wigan BEST but the Wigan Aquatic Development path as a whole.

“It encourages and supports hard-working young people within the borough, giving them a seamless pathway from the Be Well learn to swim programme, through to one of our 6 local community swimming clubs, and to finally Wigan BEST.

“We provide the necessary support through each element of the pathway that is essential for them to realise their talents.”

Wigan BEST will now take their place in the National final in Cardiff in March 2022.