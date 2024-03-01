Walking free: Wigan 28-year-old cleared of involvement in violent raid
A Wigan 28-year-old has been cleared of involvement in an aggravated burglary.
Curtis Fox, of Warrington Road, Wigan, stood trial at Bolton Crown Court along with Warren Fox, 23, of Skylark Close, Southport, and 56-year-old Shaun Hastings to deny the same serious charge.
But while the latter two were found guilty, Curtis Fox was discharged.
Hastings was given a two-year sentence while Warren Fox, who had also denied possessing a firearm, was given a custodial term lasting three and a half years.