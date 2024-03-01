News you can trust since 1853
Walking free: Wigan 28-year-old cleared of involvement in violent raid

A Wigan 28-year-old has been cleared of involvement in an aggravated burglary.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Curtis Fox, of Warrington Road, Wigan, stood trial at Bolton Crown Court along with Warren Fox, 23, of Skylark Close, Southport, and 56-year-old Shaun Hastings to deny the same serious charge.

But while the latter two were found guilty, Curtis Fox was discharged.

Hastings was given a two-year sentence while Warren Fox, who had also denied possessing a firearm, was given a custodial term lasting three and a half years.