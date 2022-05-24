Wanted man arrested by police investigating explosion at block of flats

Lancashire Constabulary revealed they were searching for Robert Nolan, 40, from Skelmersdale, at the weekend as part of an investigation into the blast.

A 40-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The explosion took place at flats on Tanfields, Skelmersdale, last Tuesday. Pic: Google Street View

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and footage in relation the explosion, which happened on Tanfields, in Skelmersdale, shortly after 6.05pm on Tuesday, May 17.

Five people managed to get out of the building before emergency services arrived and were not seriously injured.

A man later attended Ormskirk Hospital with burn injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Police say they are keeping an open mind as to the cause of the explosion and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained.

A 29-year-old man from Darlington was arrested last week on suspicion of production of a class B drug and causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury.

Det Con Sean Reddington, of Lancashire Constabulary’s South CID, said: “This incident has caused significant damage to the properties and left a number of people displaced.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the cause of the explosion and we would ask people to check any footage – mobile phone, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell – that they may have covering the area to see if they have captured anything which could assist us in our enquiries.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious earlier in the day of the incident or in the period directly after the explosion. We also want to hear from anybody who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area in the days before the explosion.

“Whatever information you have, please get in touch.”

Footage which could help with the investigation can be uploaded here

Anyone with information is asked to email police on [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1311 of May 17.