Wanted man with tattoos of Grim Reaper and Lancashire rose could be in Wigan

Merseyside Police say 45-year-old Paul Watson, from Liverpool, is wanted for breaching his licence conditions after being released from prison, where he served a sentence for assault.

Watson is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and short hair. He has a scar above his right eye.

He has a tribal tattoo on the left side of his neck, an animal symbol on his left arm and cross symbols on his forearm. He also has a Grim Reaper tattoo on his left upper arm and a Lancashire rose and Union Jack, plus a flower tattoo on his right arm.

He has links to St Helens, Wigan and Birmingham.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police on Twitter or Facebook or call 101, with reference 23000628883.