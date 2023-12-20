WANTED: Police seek to identify more people involved in fighting after Wigan Athletic match

Police have released photographs of three more people they want to speak to about disorder after a match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

So far 15 people have been arrested and bailed following the violence that took place in Westhoughton on Saturday, August 19.

Two men were detained immediately after the incident, which saw around 50 people fighting, with a further 12 arrested in early-morning strikes in November.

A man in his 30s handed himself in to a police station yesterday and has also been released on bail.

Supt Danny O'Neil, of Greater Manchester Police’s Bolton district, said: “We have made several arrests around this incident, but it is still very much a live inquiry.

“We are building a strong case and want to hear from anyone who was in Westhoughton at around 4.30pm on August 19.

“There were innocent people caught up in the violence and that simply will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information, dash-cam footage or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5757 quoting log 2621-19/08/2023.

Information can also be reported at www.gmp.police.uk, by calling 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

