Warning as man wanted by police after 'horrific' attack on woman could be violent

Police are warning that a man wanted after a woman was kicked in the face, causing serious injuries, could be violent if approached.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

They are looking for William Jarvis, 41, of Danbers, Skelmersdale, after an assault on Dearden Way on August 14, in which a woman suffered fractures and damage to her teeth.

He is white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build and with short dark hair. Part of his left ear is missing.

William JarvisWilliam Jarvis
Police believe he could be in Liverpool and urge people to call them if they see him, as he could be violent if approached.

Det Con Kerry Briggs said: “This was a horrific attack which left a woman requiring hospital treatment for serious facial injuries.

“We have conducted extensive, lengthy enquiries and at this time have yet to make an arrest.

“William Jarvis is wanted in connection with this matter. We believe someone knows where he is and can assist with our investigation.”

Call police on 101 or email [email protected]