Warning as suspected bogus traders knock on residents' doors

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Sep 2024, 04:55 GMT
Police are urging residents to be aware of possible bogus traders visiting their homes.

It follows reports of suspect workers knocking on doors in Billinge.

A spokesman for St Helens police said: “Residents of Billinge, there has again been reports of bogus traders around the Avon Road estate.

“If you are approached for work on your home, such as jet-washing drives, cleaning gutters etc, please be vigilant and ensure you are dealing with legitimate companies.

“Officers have been paying extra attention to the area and will continue.”

