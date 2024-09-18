Warning as suspected bogus traders knock on residents' doors
Police are urging residents to be aware of possible bogus traders visiting their homes.
It follows reports of suspect workers knocking on doors in Billinge.
A spokesman for St Helens police said: “Residents of Billinge, there has again been reports of bogus traders around the Avon Road estate.
“If you are approached for work on your home, such as jet-washing drives, cleaning gutters etc, please be vigilant and ensure you are dealing with legitimate companies.
“Officers have been paying extra attention to the area and will continue.”