WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Wigan dad battered beyond recognition in horrific attack

Gary Farrimond says over the last 12 months he has been targeted on numerous occasions, with incidents including his car being smashed up, damage being caused to his house, and one instance when he was battered beyond recognition and unconscious.

A brick has also been thrown through the bedroom window of his 15-year-old son, who has severe brain damage and other health issues.

Mr Farrimond on his long road to recovery

And the Orrell 51-year-old says that the police have done little to investigate the crimes.

The brutal attack happened when Mr Farrimond’s assailant followed him to Mather’s butcher’s on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, on April 5. He knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him in the head.

He said: “I have serious safeguarding concerns. I was left for dead, they smashed my head in.

“I feel very vulnerable, it has affected everyone in my house, I feel like I can’t go to pick my kids up from school.

Mr Farrimond immediately after the attack

“I had a fractured nose, a fractured eye socket, three fractured ribs, they knocked all my teeth out, and I needed surgery on my top lip as well.

“My new car was smashed up with an axe last November, and so were my front and back windows. My kids shouldn’t have to witness this.

“The police aren’t taking these crimes seriously.”

Mr Farrimond is a home carer for his son, as well as looking after his other two children, who are aged 14 and 11.

He said he had reported tto officers who he thought was responsible for the assault was but so far no arrests have been made.

The police have appealed for witnesses to the axe attack last November but after a request for information was put through to the Greater Manchester Police press office about the assault, they were unable to find it on the system because Mr Farrimond was unable to provide a crime number.