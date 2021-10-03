Owner of severed finger found outside a block of flats is traced

Police managed to trace the owner of a severed finger

It was discovered in a parking area in Lower Bannister Street, Southampton, Hampshire, on Saturday morning.

Officers said the man lost the finger while trying to climb a fence and they were concerned he might have lost a lot of blood.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "Investigations have found a man lost the finger in an accident while trying to climb a fence after getting trapped in a courtyard area.

"However he wandered off after being given a towel by a resident."

The spokesman said the man was later found after he had attended hospital for treatment.