Warning not to approach prisoner on the run who could be in Wigan

Police are urging people not to approach a prisoner on the run who could be in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Alfred Adams did not return to HMP Sudbury after temporary release from the open prison on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, theft and intent to steal after attacks on cash machines and was convicted in 2018.

Alfred Adams is wanted by police after not returning to prison
Adams is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his cheek and tattoos on his arms.

A police spokesman said: “He has links to Wigan, Warrington, Stoke-on-Trent, Leicestershire, Newark and Essex, and it is believed he may also have links to the travelling community.

"Members of the public are asked not to approach Adams and instead contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference seven of December 14.”

Contact police by calling 101 or via Derbyshire Constabulary’s website, Facebook page or Twitter.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit the Crimestoppers website.