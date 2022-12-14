Wigan man arrested after raid by police investigating Islamist terrorism
A man has been arrested in Wigan by police investigating Islamist terrorism.
By Gaynor Clarke
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Dec 2022, 12:50pm
Officers from the Met's counter terrorism command, supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North West and Greater Manchester Police, raided a property in Wigan on Tuesday morning in a pre-planned operation.
A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disseminating terrorist publications, under section two of the Terrorism Act 2006.
He was detained and taken to a police station in Manchester, before being bailed to a date in mid-March.
Police say their inquiries are continuing.