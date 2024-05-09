Watch as police arrest man at Wigan gym in counter-terrorism operation
It had been a normal Wednesday evening for staff and people working out at The Warehouse Gym, at Hindley Business Centre, until the raid took place at around 7.30pm.
It was one of four properties where police executed warrants – the others in Abram, Bolton and Great Lever – as part of an ongoing counter-terrorism investigation.
Three men, aged 35, 36 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and taken into police custody for questioning.
Speaking exclusively to Wigan Today, Jonny Hart, owner of The Warehouse Gym, said: “The police came and locked down the whole of the business park and basically stormed the business unit where we are. We had around 90 gym members there at the time. They came in screaming and shouting to everyone to stay still and get on the floor.
"They immediately went up to the individual they were looking for and dragged him to the floor and plasti-cuffed him. They put his head down and removed him from the unit, taking him to a waiting van, and continued to search the unit.”
He said there were armed police officers, dogs and drones as part of the raid.
Mr Hart said the man arrested had been to the gym on Atherton Road before, but was not a member and had signed in for a single session.
He was described as being a “pleasant enough guy”.
Police told Mr Hart the suspect had been under surveillance before officers swooped on the gym.
Mr Hart said: “The police were very professional and after the madness died down, they apologised for the inconvenience and explained what was behind it.
"Five or 10 minutes of inconvenience to us to get hold of someone suspected of that, there is no question that it’s the right thing to do.
"After they left everything was back to normal. We closed at the normal time and reopened at 5am on Thursday. It’s business as usual.”