Three men arrested as police swoop on Wigan houses in counter terrorism investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after police carried out raids at houses in Wigan and Bolton.

Four warrants were executed at houses in Abram, Hindley, Bolton and Great Lever at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers arrested three men, who are aged 35, 36 and 51, on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism them.

They were taken into police custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided four properties on Wednesday evening

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds responsibility for counter terrorism policing in the North West, said: “We have executed a number of planned warrants as part of an ongoing counter terrorism investigation.

“Three men have been taken into custody for questioning and scenes remain in place as we conduct further enquiries. The activity has been the culmination of much detailed planning and we have put measures in place to minimise disruption to local residents as much as possible.

“I understand that any time arrests of this nature are made it will cause concerns and people will naturally have questions. Although we can’t go into specific details of the investigation at this stage, I want to reassure members of the public that we do not currently believe there to be any wider threat linked to today’s activity.