Three men arrested as police swoop on Wigan houses in counter terrorism investigation

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th May 2024, 07:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after police carried out raids at houses in Wigan and Bolton.

Four warrants were executed at houses in Abram, Hindley, Bolton and Great Lever at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers arrested three men, who are aged 35, 36 and 51, on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism them.

They were taken into police custody for questioning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police raided four properties on Wednesday eveningPolice raided four properties on Wednesday evening
Police raided four properties on Wednesday evening
Read More
Wigan borough man accused of taking screwdriver to McDonald's in Liverpool

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds responsibility for counter terrorism policing in the North West, said: “We have executed a number of planned warrants as part of an ongoing counter terrorism investigation.

“Three men have been taken into custody for questioning and scenes remain in place as we conduct further enquiries. The activity has been the culmination of much detailed planning and we have put measures in place to minimise disruption to local residents as much as possible.

“I understand that any time arrests of this nature are made it will cause concerns and people will naturally have questions. Although we can’t go into specific details of the investigation at this stage, I want to reassure members of the public that we do not currently believe there to be any wider threat linked to today’s activity.

“Further detail will be released where appropriate as the investigation progresses.”