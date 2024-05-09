Three men arrested as police swoop on Wigan houses in counter terrorism investigation
Four warrants were executed at houses in Abram, Hindley, Bolton and Great Lever at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Officers arrested three men, who are aged 35, 36 and 51, on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism them.
They were taken into police custody for questioning.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds responsibility for counter terrorism policing in the North West, said: “We have executed a number of planned warrants as part of an ongoing counter terrorism investigation.
“Three men have been taken into custody for questioning and scenes remain in place as we conduct further enquiries. The activity has been the culmination of much detailed planning and we have put measures in place to minimise disruption to local residents as much as possible.