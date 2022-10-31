WATCH: Police release video of Wigan driver reaching 90mph in dramatic chase

Tyler Huddart, 21, of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, has been jailed for 14 months, suspended for two years, and banned from the roads for four years after being pursued by officers.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have now shared a video of the dramatic chase, which sees Huddart go through red traffic lights and drive on the wrong side of busy main roads.

The video shows Tylder Huddart driving between vehicles heading in both directions

He was driving at high speed as he passed police officers on Wigan Road in Westhoughton, heading towards Chequerbent roundabout, on Sunday, July 3.

When police first tried to stop Huddart, he reversed and shunted one of the police cars before speeding off, reaching speeds of up to 90mph.

He drove through Atherton and into Over Hulton in Bolton, going through multiple red lights to escape the pursuing officers.

After running from the car, Huddart was detained and arrested.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police and has now been sentenced at Bolton Crown Court.