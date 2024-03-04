Weapon offences: Wigan teen admits to machete and fake gun crimes
A Wigan teenager has admitted threatening a man with a machete and possessing an imitation firearm.
The 17-year-old boy - who cannot be named due to his age - threatened the man in Bolton on January 7, making him believe there was an immediate risk of physical harm.
He also had an imitation firearm - a black BB gun - which caused the same man to fear violence.
The boy also committed a robbery on April 15, in which he stole a Gucci bag containing a hat and phone charger.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month youth rehabilitation order with intensive supervision and surveillance, which includes an overnight curfew for three months.
He must pay £400 compensation and it was ordered that the weapons be destroyed.