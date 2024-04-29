Weapons trial: hearing date set for Wigan man facing cleaver and knuckleduster charges

A trial date has been set for a Wigan man who denies wielding offensive weapons in Bolton town centre.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
On his latest appearance before borough justices, John Webster, 36, of Jeffrey Street, Ince, pleaded not guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster; possessing a knife blade and/or sharp pointed article in a public place, namely a meat cleaver; and obstructing and/or resisting a constable in execution of his/her duty all on March 8.

He admitted to possessing cannabis and breaking bail conditions on April 11 and the case was adjourned for a trial before magistrates on December 3 before which time he is on conditional bail.