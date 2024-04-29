Weapons trial: hearing date set for Wigan man facing cleaver and knuckleduster charges
A trial date has been set for a Wigan man who denies wielding offensive weapons in Bolton town centre.
On his latest appearance before borough justices, John Webster, 36, of Jeffrey Street, Ince, pleaded not guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster; possessing a knife blade and/or sharp pointed article in a public place, namely a meat cleaver; and obstructing and/or resisting a constable in execution of his/her duty all on March 8.