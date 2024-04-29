Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On his latest appearance before borough justices, John Webster, 36, of Jeffrey Street, Ince, pleaded not guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster; possessing a knife blade and/or sharp pointed article in a public place, namely a meat cleaver; and obstructing and/or resisting a constable in execution of his/her duty all on March 8.