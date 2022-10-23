Wigan 12-year-old accused of vandalising defunct Wigan shopping centre fails to turn up for court hearing
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 12-year-old wanted for causing criminal damage to Wigan's now closed shopping centre.
By Charles Graham
3 hours ago - 1 min read
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been accused of causing £100 of damage to ceiling tiles in a stairwell of The Galleries, belonging to Prime Commercial Properties, on March 2 this year.
Read More
Read MoreWigan dad died in 'sustained and very violent assault' with more than 90 injurie...
He was due to appear before Wigan Youth Court this month but failed to appear and so the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.