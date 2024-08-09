Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan teenager has admitted to the stalking and brutal assault of a young female.

The 16-year-old from Ince, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the wounding with intent of the named person and possession of a knife on November 12 last year and to stalking her, without causing fear, alarm or distress thereafter until April.

However the boy has denied causing the same female actual bodily harm in July last year and to breaking her mobile phone on November 12.

He is next due to appear before Wigan magistrates on August 22.