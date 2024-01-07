News you can trust since 1853
Wigan 21-year-old awaits fate after admitting to child abuse image offences

A Wigan 21-year-old has admitted to making hundreds of indecent images of children.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Tom Webster, of Bolton Road, Ashton, pleaded guilty on his first appearance before borough magistrates to three charges.

One was of creating 349 pictures that fell into the most serious category of abuse - A - another of making 701 category B images and 280 category C.

He was committed for sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on January 31.