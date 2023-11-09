Wigan 21-year-old charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after funfair crash
Jordan O’Reilly, 21, of Croal Avenue, Platt Bridge, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, not having insurance and perverting the course of justice and has been remanded into custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on December 11.
The charges relate to an incident on Wigan Road, Hindley, at around 8.20pm on Saturday October 7 when it is alleged that a silver Ford Focus failed to stop for police officers and a woman was injured at a funfair being held on Hindley Market Square.
The car was abandoned with its engine running but someone eventually managed to stop it after it lurched forward into some trampolines.
Initially it was reported that the casualty had escaped relatively unscathed, but police later reproted to say that while her injuries were not life-threatening of life-changing, they were in fact serious.
She was taken to hospital after the collision and a man at the scene needed treatment for a gashed hand.
Two men, aged 21 and 19, were later arrested following an investigation by GMP's Transport Unit.
Officers are still appealing to anyone with relevant information or footage of the incident - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam - to report it. This can be done by calling 0161 856 8115 quoting incident number 3493 of 7/10/2023.
Footage can be submitted via email to: [email protected]
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.