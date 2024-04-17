Wigan 25-year-old faces rape, assault and hacking charges

A Wigan man charged with a string of criminal offences, including rape, will have his case heard in the crown court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
Connor Gaskell, 25, of Knightshill Crescent, Springfield, is accused of raping a woman over 16 in March 2021.

He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour between August 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, which is alleged to have included physical assaults, damaging property, threatening to reveal private information, monitoring phone use and hacking online accounts.

Wigan magistrates have sent Connor Gaskell's case to be heard at Bolton Crown CourtWigan magistrates have sent Connor Gaskell's case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court
He is alleged to have threatened to disclose private photographs and films between November 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, and caused criminal damage to a car in October 2020.

Gaskell is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a television, both on December 5, 2020.

He is also accused of committing affray and damaging a door, windows and two cars on May 23, 2021.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Gaskell will appear on May 15.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.