Wigan 25-year-old faces rape, assault and hacking charges
Connor Gaskell, 25, of Knightshill Crescent, Springfield, is accused of raping a woman over 16 in March 2021.
He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour between August 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, which is alleged to have included physical assaults, damaging property, threatening to reveal private information, monitoring phone use and hacking online accounts.
He is alleged to have threatened to disclose private photographs and films between November 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, and caused criminal damage to a car in October 2020.
Gaskell is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a television, both on December 5, 2020.
He is also accused of committing affray and damaging a door, windows and two cars on May 23, 2021.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Gaskell will appear on May 15.