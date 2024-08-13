Wigan 26-year-old finally admits to vicious attack

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Aug 2024, 04:55 GMT
A Wigan man who had denied a charge of wounding has now pleaded guilty.

Ryan Bradshaw, 26, of Stanley Place, Scholes, was due to stand trial for inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent in Bolton on October 29.

But he changed his plea during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on September 29.

He was remanded on conditional bail until then.

