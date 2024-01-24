News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan 31-year-old admits trying to make sexual contact with a minor

A Wigan man has admitted trying to engage in sexual communication with a child.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andrew Hunter, 31, of Park Road, was charged with having tried to contact a boy under 16 between February 23 and March 6 last year.

Read More
Police officer from Wigan quits her job after attacking a woman and trashing her...

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he entered a guilty plea to the single charge.

He will learn his fate on February 22.

In the meantime he is remanded on unconditional bail while pre-sentence reports are prepared.