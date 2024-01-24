Wigan 31-year-old admits trying to make sexual contact with a minor
A Wigan man has admitted trying to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Andrew Hunter, 31, of Park Road, was charged with having tried to contact a boy under 16 between February 23 and March 6 last year.
Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he entered a guilty plea to the single charge.
He will learn his fate on February 22.
In the meantime he is remanded on unconditional bail while pre-sentence reports are prepared.