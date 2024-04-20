Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Ireton, of Bolton Road, Aspull, appeared before borough justices to face of charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress between February 19 and April 10 this year.

The charge accuses him of sending 100 texts, 40 emails and making multiple calls during that period, causing such serious alarm that it had an adverse effect on her day-to-day activities.

It is alleged that William Ireton sent a woman more than 100 texts. Picture posed by model

He is further accused of threatening to break the handle of her front door on February 19.