Wigan 33-year-old 'sent 100 texts and 40 emails' while stalking a woman, court hears

A Wigan 33-year-old has been accused of stalking a woman by bombarding her with scores of texts, emails and phone calls.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
William Ireton, of Bolton Road, Aspull, appeared before borough justices to face of charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress between February 19 and April 10 this year.

The charge accuses him of sending 100 texts, 40 emails and making multiple calls during that period, causing such serious alarm that it had an adverse effect on her day-to-day activities.

It is alleged that William Ireton sent a woman more than 100 texts. Picture posed by modelIt is alleged that William Ireton sent a woman more than 100 texts. Picture posed by model
He is further accused of threatening to break the handle of her front door on February 19.

The case was adjourned pending a trial at the same court on January 27 next year before which time Ireton has been released on conditional bail.