Wigan 33-year-old 'sent 100 texts and 40 emails' while stalking a woman, court hears
A Wigan 33-year-old has been accused of stalking a woman by bombarding her with scores of texts, emails and phone calls.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
William Ireton, of Bolton Road, Aspull, appeared before borough justices to face of charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress between February 19 and April 10 this year.
The charge accuses him of sending 100 texts, 40 emails and making multiple calls during that period, causing such serious alarm that it had an adverse effect on her day-to-day activities.