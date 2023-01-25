Craig Knox, 36, of Wigan Road in Standish, stood in the dock before borough justices to enter a not guilty plea to a single charge of a "course of conduct that caused Nicola Lane serious alarm or distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities."

The hearing was told that he had sent "numerous threatening messages and texts."

The charge says that the alleged stalking had a "substantial adverse effect" on the complainant's usual day-to-day activities