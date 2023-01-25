News you can trust since 1853
Wigan 36-year-old denies stalking a woman for more than three months

A Wigan 36-year-old man has denied mounting a stalking campaign against a woman lasting more than three months.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Craig Knox, 36, of Wigan Road in Standish, stood in the dock before borough justices to enter a not guilty plea to a single charge of a "course of conduct that caused Nicola Lane serious alarm or distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities."

The hearing was told that he had sent "numerous threatening messages and texts."

The charge says that the alleged stalking had a "substantial adverse effect" on the complainant's usual day-to-day activities
His trial date at the same court was set for April 24 before which he has been released on bail, conditional that he has no direct or indirect contact with Ms Lane, sleeps at his home address each night and does not enter St Helens.